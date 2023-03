Protagonist eyes phase III in psoriasis after phase IIb success

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. got a win in its phase IIb study and is making plans for a phase III. JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235), an oral, interleukin-23 receptor antagonist peptide, hit its primary efficacy endpoint in treating moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. A statistically significant greater proportion of the participants receiving JNJ-2113 saw a 75% improvement in their skin lesions compared to placebo at week 16.