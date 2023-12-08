‘Oh when the government goes marching in’ a rising US threat?

After a nine-month review, the Biden administration is preparing to go where all other U.S. administrations have refused to trod. In releasing a draft framework to help federal agencies decide whether to exercise a federal march-in on patent rights protecting taxpayer-supported drugs and other inventions, including medical devices, the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology included price as a factor in considering whether a product is “reasonably” available, as required under the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act.