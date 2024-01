Neurology/Psychiatric

Acadia Pharmaceuticals discovers new GPR88 agonists

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has described G protein-coupled receptor GPR88 agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), substance abuse and dependence, schizophrenia, Tourette syndrome, bipolar disorder, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.