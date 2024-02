Cognito raises $35M, launches Alzheimer’s biomarker study

Cognito Therapeutics Inc. closed a $35 million extension to the series B fundraising round it started in 2023, bringing the total for the round to $108 million and the total funding to date to $128 million. Cognito is developing Spectris, a wearable medical device that provides visual and auditory stimulation for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders.