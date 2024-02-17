BioWorld - Saturday, February 17, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patents

Researchers develop implantable artificial heart

Feb. 16, 2024
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from the Academic Medical Center (AMC) University of Amsterdam are seeking protection for their invention of a total artificial heart which is compact, durable and mimics the natural movement of human tissue.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular Patents