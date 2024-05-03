BioWorld - Friday, May 3, 2024
Catuvab device safe, effective in removing tumor cells from blood

May 2, 2024
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Lindis Blood Care GmbH recently revealed excellent data from the Remove study that showed that its Catuvab device was safe and effective in removing tumor cells from intraoperative blood during high blood loss cancer surgeries.
