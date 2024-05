Neurology/psychiatric

B&A Oncomedical divulges new NKCC1 inhibitors

B&A Oncomedical SAS has synthesized solute carrier family 12 member 2 (SLC12A2; NKCC1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, schizophrenia, autistic spectrum disorders, fragile X syndrome, Rett syndrome, Down syndrome, Parkinson’s disease and temporal lobe epilepsy, among others.