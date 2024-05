Macrogenics sacked as vobra duo prostate abstract unbacked

Macrogenics Inc. CEO Scott Koenig said his firm is “on the right pathway” with vobramitamab duocarmazine (vobra duo), previously known as MGC-018, in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Wall Street proved less than thrilled, and shares of the Rockville, Md.-based firm (NASDAQ:MGNX) closed May 10 at $3.31, down $11.36, or 77%, after Macrogenics disclosed phase II results from the Tamarack study with vobra duo.