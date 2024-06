Patents

Deep Breathe’s wearable AI-powered POC lung ultrasound imaging system

London, Ontario-based Deep Breathe Inc. filed for protection of a wearable ultrasound sensor that is used to obtain ultrasound data, and digital ultrasound images are processed using a machine learning model to predict the probability of lung sliding and detection of pneumothorax (collapsed lung) if lung sliding is absent or deem it likely if lung sliding is present.