Moderna’s Mresvia approved as first mRNA-based RSV vaccine

May 31, 2024
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Moderna Inc. gained U.S. FDA approval on May 31, nearly three weeks past its original PDUFA date, for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Mresvia (mRNA-1345), which had both breakthrough therapy and fast track designations in the U.S.
