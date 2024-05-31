BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Moderna’s Mresvia approved as first mRNA-based RSV vaccine
May 31, 2024
By
Karen Carey
No Comments
Moderna Inc. gained U.S. FDA approval on May 31, nearly three weeks past its original PDUFA date, for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Mresvia (mRNA-1345), which had both breakthrough therapy and fast track designations in the U.S.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Infection
Vaccine
U.S.
Breakthrough therapy
FDA