Structure regains ground on oral GLP-1 phase IIa obesity data

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) were trading up more than 54%, gaining $18.54 to close June 3 at $52.74, on the back of data for GSBR-1290, an oral, GLP-1 receptor agonist it hopes to position in the highly competitive obesity market. The latest readout sees the company regaining ground lost late in 2023 when earlier phase IIa data prompted unflattering comparisons to more advanced oral GLP-1 candidates.