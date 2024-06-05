BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Neuren’s NNZ-2591 meets phase II endpoints in Pitt Hopkins syndrome
June 4, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s NNZ-2591 met the primary endpoints in a phase II trial in children with Pitt Hopkins syndrome, with improvements seen in communication, social interaction, cognition and motor abilities, according to top-line results.
