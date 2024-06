Geron’s telomerase strategy validated at last with Rytelo nod

Geron Corp., a company founded more than three decades ago, is finally celebrating its first U.S. FDA approval. The agency cleared imetelstat, branded Rytelo, for use in transfusion-dependent anemia in adults with low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, specifically those requiring four or more red blood cell units over eight weeks who have failed or no longer respond to erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESA) or who are not eligible for ESA treatment.