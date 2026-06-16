Clonal hematopoiesis (CH), where few blood stem cells produce a significant fraction of mature blood cells that are genetically identical, is partly an inevitable feature of aging. Certainly, it is near universal in those older than 60.

Some CH is driven by the death of blood-forming stem cells, which last longer than most other cells but are not immortal. Younger people can have tens or hundreds of thousands of stem cells. In older people, that number tends to be between 10 and 20.

Another, more dangerous form of CH results from competition rather than attrition, in the form of mutations that blood stem cells acquire as they age. Some of those mutations will give cells a growth advantage, and over time, they will produce more daughter cells – in some cases, vastly more daughter cells.

CH is not itself a disease, but 1%-2% of CH cases progress to acute myeloid leukemia, and it raises the risk of some other types of cancer as well.

A total of eight genes are responsible for 95% of CH cases, George Vassiliou told the audience in Saturday’s plenary session at the 2026 Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA 2026).

But in addition, there are what Vassiliou termed driverless clones.

In 2022, Vassiliou’s team and another group published back-to-back papers describing how CH develops over long periods of time. Vassiliou’s group described one case where “in this person … just about 10 stem cells in total were actually making blood,” he said. “And one of them was massively expanded and it had no mutations. It had no driver mutations. Of course, every cell has mutations, but none of them looked or smelled like driver mutations.”

A key question is whether the expansion of such cells is due to mutations that have not been identified, or other mechanisms. At the conference, Vassiliou gave an overview of his group’s newest findings about driverless CH, describing epigenetic changes as one cause of driverless CH. Some of the data has been published in a manuscript posted to Medrxiv in advance of peer review.

‘It goes from asleep to awake’

“Basically, with the drivers, the DNA sequence changes. You get a mutation in the gene,” Vassiliou told BioWorld. He likened epigenetic changes to a gene being “asleep, and it wakes up … This gene doesn’t change. It just goes from asleep to awake.”

He added that epigenetic changes might be easier to reverse: when cells divide after acquiring a mutation, “they bring that with them. But when you wake up a gene, it’s not exactly the same. You can go back to sleep again if you like. It’s not such a fixed permanent state.”

Vassiliou’s group first identified clones with passenger mutations in sequencing data from the UK Biobank by searching for unique mutations or “singletons.”

“In driver clonal hematopoiesis, you’ve got your driver, but you’ve also got your passengers next to it. In driverless, you just have the passengers, you have the cell expanding, but you cannot find the driver. Because you cannot find the driver, it makes it a lot more difficult to find these individuals and study,” he said.

“The key and most important way to find passenger mutations is to find a mutation that’s only present in that one person,” he said. “Anything that’s inherited, there will normally be at least one other person, a relative, a distant relative, if you like, of that individual. But if it’s unique, it’s very good evidence, this is somatic.”

In addition to looking for singletons, the team applied additional filters to protect against false positives. Out of a total of 407,000 individuals, they found that “some 27,000 had driverless clonal hematopoiesis, and the rest did not.”

Those 27,000 people equate to 6.6% of the sample, which makes driverless CH the second most frequent cause of CH overall.

The team then set out to understand the features and causes of driverless CH.

Their first surprise was how early driverless CH became a large chunk of CH cases. “We thought that driverless was going to kick in later in life,” Vassiliou said. Instead, it became more common than CH due to drivers (though still less common than the most common reason, termed mosaic loss of Y) by around age 40.

CH is associated with an increased risk for a number of diseases in addition to AML, and driverless CH was most similar to a CH form called non-DNMT3A CH. “The disease associations are uncannily similar,” Vassiliou said. Having driverless CH was associated with a 20% increased risk in all-cause mortality.

Another similarity was that both driverless and non-DNMT3A CH had TCL1A, a protein recently found to inhibit DNA methylation.

The team also showed that regular aging, non-DNMT3A CH, and driverless CH were all associated with increased expression of TCL1A, which inhibits DNA methylation.

Given these similarities, Vassiliou and his colleagues wrote in their manuscript that like other forms of CH, driverless CH “was associated with diverse adverse outcomes including hematological malignancies and overall survival. This suggests that [driverless CH] warrants equivalent consideration … in clinical practice.

In his talk, Vassiliou said that “We think these are parallel processes by different means.”

He also noted that driverless and mutation-driven forms of CH may cooperate at times, with mutations occurring in cells that already have a growth advantage due to epigenetic processes (Vassiliou, G. Congr Eur Hematol Assoc (EHA) (June 11-14, Stockholm) 2026, Abst P471-0; Wen, S. et al. Medrxiv 2026, May 21. doi: 10.64898/2026.05.17.26353391).