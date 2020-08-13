Two decades after the federal government jumpstarted U.S. R&D investment in its understanding and control of nanoscale matter, funding for the efforts across the government reached about $1.4 billion in fiscal 2020, part of a total cumulative investment of about $29 billion. Though FDA-budgeted nanotech research has accounted for just a fraction of that, at a modest $133 million since 2009, substantial advances have still been made, according to a presentation on the state of nanotech progress and innovation issued this summer.

Pressure on the agency to develop core competency around nanotech has been growing for decades. Since 1970, the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) has received more than 600 INDs, NDAs and ANDAs for human drug products containing nanomaterials, half of which were submitted within the last 10 years, according to an agency analysis.

Anil Patri, chair, FDA's Nanotechnology Task Force

But less obvious than the growing influx has been "the increase in complexity we see in product submissions, from simple systems to highly complex multifunctional structures," said Anil Patri, chair of the FDA's Nanotechnology Task Force and director of a joint nanotechnology core facility the regulator runs in Arkansas.

Presenting a recent FDA report on the topic on Aug. 13, he described wide-ranging efforts at the agency and beyond to better equip reviewers and other scientists with the knowledge and capacity to evaluate new nanomaterial-inclusive medical products.

"FDA does not categorically judge nanotechnology products as intrinsically benign or harmful," the report said. Rather it considers "unique properties and behaviors that the use of nanotechnology may impart as part of its evaluations of a product’s safety, effectiveness, public health impact, or regulatory status."

That approach, anchored by five final guidance document on nanotech topics and a sixth in draft form, define what the agency frames as a "flexible" "tailored" approach – something that's clearly needed given the breadth of products in question.

Nanomaterials have been incorporated into a growing array of FDA-regulated products, bringing unique advantages with them, such as increased sensitivity of detection of biomarkers for early disease detection and diagnosis, generation of safer drug formulations and novel medical devices, Patri said.

They've also been used in drug delivery, predominantly in oncology, where Patri said proponents have pointed to passive targeting, in which nanomaterial-containing drugs can be preferentially delivered to tumors, improving efficacy and decreasing side effects.

Nanomaterials are even being employed in clinical trials, for enhancing radiation therapy and increasing bioavailability of drugs to minimize off-target effect and improve drug stability. More recently, they've even been employed for gene delivery, leading to the development of new therapies for cancer and vaccines that wouldn't have been possible in the past. Medical applications of nanotech have also extended to devices, where it has been used to improve dental implants, in vitro testing and in vivo device coatings, Patri said.

"All of this requires exquisite engineering of particles with various attributes and surfaces," he said.

Evaluation of all the new materials and applications across drugs, devices and, to a lesser extent, food, can be challenging, Patri said. But both ongoing infrastructure investment and grant-making programs have helped the regulator keep pace with industry, he said. Collaborations with both domestic organizations, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and international regulators in the U.S. and Asia have also borne fruit, leading to the development of new standards and assays.

Unsurprisingly, U.S. nanotechnology efforts have even intersected with the global effort to tackle COVID-19, Patri said, with some new vaccines incorporating lipid nanoparticles and polymers and mRNA.

"In the future, we'll continue to monitor the scientific and technological advancement, because there are so many technologies that come through. It is very difficult to keep up with the science and the literature," Patri said. "There's still a lot of work to be done."