The FDA’s go-ahead for Roche Holding AG’s Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge) in anti-aquaporin-4 antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) had watchers of the space weighing its market odds against two therapies approved earlier: Soliris (eculizumab) from Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and the more recently cleared Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon) from Viela Bio Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.

Enspryng, the first and only subcutaneous (subcu) treatment, is given every four weeks by patients to themselves or by caregivers, whereas Soliris and Uplizna both are infused. Soliris, targeting complement C5, is delivered on an inpatient basis every other week. CD19-directed Uplizna is dosed, after induction, once every six months by way of a 90-minute infusion. The three-way U.S. contest in NMOSD begins in two weeks when Basel, Switzerland-based Roche makes available to patients its IL-6-targeting therapy, already approved in Canada, Japan and Switzerland.

A rare, lifelong and debilitating autoimmune disorder of the central nervous system, NMOSD, with an average onset age of 40, is often misdiagnosed as multiple sclerosis and primarily damages the optic nerves as well as the spinal cord, causing blindness, muscle weakness and paralysis. Results from two randomized, controlled phase III trials, called Sakurastar and Sakurasky, bolstered Enspryng’s data package. Solid results were sustained for 96 weeks, significantly reducing the risk of relapse compared with placebo as a monotherapy and when used along with baseline immunosuppressant therapy (IST). Enspryng was designed by Chugai, a member of the Roche group, using antibody recycling technology, which makes the drug last longer.

Speculation has swirled around NMOSD for a while, with Enspryng’s U.S. entry expected. Bullish on Viela’s Uplizna is Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju, who considers it “a best-in-class drug, with a compelling value proposition.” In a report less than a week ago, he lowered his 2020 revenue estimate to $26.2 million from $42.4 million in NMOSD, mainly due to a “cautious outlook due to the continuing presence of COVID-19,” but his 2021 estimate stayed about the same: $114.6 million as compared to the previous $118 million. He forecast peak annual sales in 2028 of $891 million, hiking the number from $795 million. Viela also has Uplizna in the works for myasthenia gravis (MG), IgG4-related disease and kidney transplant desensitization.

Viela’s head of commercial operations, William Ragatz, said during a conference call with investors last Wednesday that the launch of Uplizna in NMOSD is “going largely as planned. I mean, clearly, we're in a very difficult external situation with lots of uncertainty there, but so far our teams have done a very nice job of dealing with that uncertainty and being able to meet with our customers.” The firm’s reps have been able to make contact with “most of our top customers either live or virtually,” he said.

Evercore ISI analyst Josh Schimmer opined in a September report that, in the NMOSD race, he is “doubtful [that] pricing will be a key differentiator or consideration for adoption, given the unmet need.” Instead, the focus rests on efficacy, safety and convenience. Wainwright’s Selvaraju finds Uplizna strong on all fronts. Viela has offered market research showing that 99% of physicians have a positive view of Uplizna’s efficacy profile, while 97% are satisfied with the safety.

Unlike Enspryng and Soliris, Uplizna showed an impact on the disability endpoint in pivotal testing. It also turned up strong safety numbers, with a 27% severe adverse event (SAE) rate vs. 6.3% for placebo and similar AE rates compared with placebo (71.8% vs. 73.2%). Soliris bears a black box warning and requires that patients be vaccinated for meningococcal disease. Although the potential for subcu self-administration with Enspryng holds appeal, the matter of patients’ adherence to therapy lingers – and here, too, Uplizna holds an advantage, in Selvaraju’s view. Roche’s CD20 therapy Rituxan (rituximab) has been used off-label in NMOSD.

Whither Soliris? First approved in March 2007 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, it was greenlighted for gMG in October 2017 and for NMOSD in June 2019. Brian Goff, chief commercial and global operations officer, during Alexion’s July 30 earnings call compared MG with NMOSD. “Within neurology, [MG] tends to be a longer journey of conversion,” he said. “The suffering is less obvious to [doctors] that the patients go through, and so it's a lot of educational lift, and [takes] a lot of convincing on breaking those successive [IST] cycles to convert over to Soliris.” NMOSD, on the other hand, is “a highly unforgiving disease. It's event oriented. When those attacks happen, they are devastating, and so it tends to be more front and center in terms of the acute nature of the conversions. During this COVID-19 era, with less access to physicians, I would expect it will continue to play out that way.”

Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond liked Alexion’s progress, noting in a report that the neurology effort in MG and NMOSD “continues unabated, with 189 U.S. patients added” in the second quarter of this year. “Cutting through the COVID-19 and Portola deal-related confusion/noise, we see a business that’s meaningfully healthier than portrayed last quarter, with long-term confidence such that a needle-moving share repurchase plan is now in place,” he wrote. In May of this year, Alexion acquired South San Francisco-based Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $1.4 billion.