Two separate research groups have used albumin for the delivery of therapeutic proteins across mucosal membranes and into lymph nodes, respectively. Scientists at the University of Chicago and the University of Edinburgh reported in the Oct. 12, 2020, online issue of Nature Biomedical Engineering that a fusion protein of albumin and IL-4 accumulated in secondary lymphoid organs, where T-cell responses to antigens are shaped, and shifted T-cell responses, preventing disease development in healthy animals and blocking T-cell infiltration into the spinal cord and immune responses in the spleen in animals with chronic disease. IL-4 is an anti-inflammatory cytokine and delays the progression of experimental autoimmune encephalitis (a model of multiple sclerosis) in rodents. In a separate study published in the Oct. 14, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine, researchers at the University of Oslo and the University of Ferrara reported developing an engineered version of albumin that was transported across mucosal barriers. Mucosal surfaces are the interface between organisms and the environment, and as a result, have fine-tuned mechanisms for keeping out most substances. However, the FcRN receptor can transport proteins across mucosal membranes that could normally not pass. The authors engineered albumin to bind to FcRN, and fused it to activated coagulation factor VII. Fusion to the engineered albumin, called QMP, increased both transport across mucosal membranes and the stability of the coagulation factor.

SWI/SNF mutations can lead to gain of function

Researchers at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute have identified gain-of-function mutations in the SWI/SNF complex, where mutations have previously been associated with loss-of-function mutations. SWI/SNF is a protein complex that is important in remodeling chromatin, which determines whether DNA is accessible to the protein-producing machinery. About 20% of cancers have mutations in the SWI/SNF complex. Mutations that have been functionally characterized to date led to loss of function in the SWI/SNF member protein BRG1. By studying the effects of mutations in yeast, the authors showed that BRG1 could have either loss-of-function or gain-of function mutations, and that the two types were found in distinct regions of the protein, “providing structure-function mechanistic insight,” the authors wrote. Their work appeared in the Oct. 14, 2020, online issue of Molecular Cell.