FDA: Curative test for COVID should be conducted per product label

The U.S. FDA posted a Jan. 4 safety communication for the Curative test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus due to a risk of false positive results, mostly associated with the prospect of false negative findings. Korvalabs Inc., a clinical lab, won an emergency use authorization for the test in April, and the FDA described the test as a prescription-only, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based test using samples drawn via swab from any one of several locations in the nasal passages and the oral mucosa. The agency recommended that the test be conducted per the authorized labeling. The agency recommended that health care providers prescribe a retest if they believe that an inaccurate test result was yielded in a recent test, but that a retest is not necessary for a negative test for an asymptomatic patient whose test was conducted more than two weeks ago.

FDA posts MEA final guidance

The FDA posted the final guidance for the use of mouse embryonic assays (MEAs) for assisted reproduction technology devices, wrapping up the June 2019 draft in seven months. The final guidance is edited on several points compared to the draft, specifically on the question of exposure time for test articles as adjusted for the intended use. The final also offers insights into the use of accelerated aging of MEAs as they approach the labeled end of shelf life, and the circumstances in which procedural modifications or options should be characterized and justified in the test report.

CMS eyes radiology quality measures

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services posted notice of a request for proposals for a radiology electronic clinical quality measure program, which would be used for both hospital inpatient and outpatient reporting programs. The RFP is for a single-source, cooperative agreement for which the agency would provide technical assistance, adding that the finalized measures would be added to the 2021 Measures under consideration list in May 2021. The proposed quality measure should be addressed to an area of great need or an existing gap in quality measures for the Medicare program.

Ra Medical agrees to fines

Ra Medical Systems Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., announced Jan. 4 that it has entered an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act. Federal attorneys alleged that Ra had violated the statute in making payments to physicians for the company’s Dabra laser system, a problem the company is said to have proactively disclosed. Ra will pay $2.5 million to settle matters related to receipts received since the company’s second fiscal quarter, and will have to pay additional sums going forward should its revenues exceed $10 million in any of the next four fiscal quarters, which could reach as much as $3 million. Ra has also entered into a corporate integrity agreement in connection with the settlement, but does not acknowledge any wrongdoing.