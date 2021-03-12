Data from two Novavax Inc. clinical trials show its COVID-19 vaccine had 100% protection against severe disease, including hospitalization and death, paving the way for an emergency use authorization submission in the U.S.

Mild and moderate COVID-19 was dramatically reduced in both studies, according to the data, and some efficacy was confirmed in variant strains.

Final efficacy numbers from Novavax’s phase III study of NVX-CoV2373 revealed the vaccine was 96.4% effective against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain. The efficacy numbers are very close to those produced by the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Novavax’s pivotal trial was conducted in the U.K., while the final analysis of a second study, a phase IIb conducted in South Africa, produced 55.4% efficacy among HIV-negative participants in a region where the vast majority of strains are B1.351 escape variants, the company said.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino wrote that, based on the new data, he is confident of the pending outcome of an ongoing NVX-CoV2373 phase III being held in the U.S. and Mexico. Data from the Prevent-19 pivotal study are expected in the second half of 2021.

With the company’s ability to rapidly adapt its nanoparticle vaccine technology to emerging strains of virus, Bernardino added, “we like the company’s prospects for a future role in COVID-19, where Novavax’s established and growing global vaccine supply and distribution agreements are second to none.”

More than 15,000 people, ages 18 to 84, participated in the U.K. phase III. Nearly a third of them were older than 65. The primary endpoint was based on the first occurrence of PCR-confirmed symptomatic (mild, moderate or severe) COVID-19 with onset of at least seven days after the second study vaccination in serologically negative (to SARS-CoV-2) adult participants at baseline.

Efficacy in the study was 96.4% against the original strain and 86.3% against the B.1.1.7/501Y.V1 U.K. variant. The primary efficacy endpoint showed 89.7% overall vaccine efficacy. Fourteen days after the first dose, the efficacy was 83.4%.

The randomized, observer-blinded, placebo-controlled phase IIb in South Africa had two cohorts, one evaluating efficacy, safety and immunogenicity in about 2,665 healthy adults and the second evaluating the vaccine’s safety and immunogenicity in about 240 medically stable, HIV-positive adults.

Among 147 PCR-positive cases (51 cases were in the vaccine group and 96 were in the placebo group), there was 48.6% overall efficacy against predominantly variant strains. The vast majority of cases during the efficacy analysis were due to the B1.351/501Y.V2 variant circulating in South Africa, according to Novavax. There was 55.4% efficacy found among HIV-negative participants. Vaccine-induced protection began 14 days after dose one (42.7% 95%.) There was increased efficacy found seven days after the second dose, the study’s primary endpoint.

The new data figures are much the same as those from the interim analysis of the U.K. phase III that were released in January. Those data showed an 89.3% efficacy as the infection rate was high. Interim data from the phase IIb South Africa trial showed 60% efficacy in preventing mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 disease.

J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph wrote March 11 that the new data clear the way for a U.S. emergency use authorization submission in May.

“Overall, with the final data underscoring the strength of NVX-CoV2373’s efficacy and safety profile, ahead of anticipated authorization decisions we continue to see the vaccine as a potentially best-in-class COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and see NVAX shares as undervalued relative to the implied asset valuations of its authorized peers,” Joseph added.

The Gaithersburg, Md.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:NVAX) strengthened 16% premarket on March 12 but shares cooled by the end of the day to close 8.07% upward at $202.77 each. That’s a 2,082.6% rise in price since March 12, 2020, when shares went for $9.29 apiece.

NVX-CoV2373, a full-length spike protein, is produced in insect cells, and administered with the company’s Matrix-M adjuvant. The vaccine is stable at 2-8 degrees centigrade and can be shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation.