LONDON – After the extraordinary public accusation by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases that it published “outdated” information on the interim results of the phase III U.S. trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, Astrazeneca plc has rushed through the full primary analysis, showing 76% efficacy in preventing symptomatic disease.

That is 3% lower than the headline figure in the interim data published on March 22. But with the confidence interval ranging from 68% – 82%, it is consistent with the pre-specified interim analysis claim of 79% efficacy – and would appear to indicate the data safety monitoring board’s (DSMB) concern that the company, “may have provided an incomplete view,” was misplaced.

In addition, efficacy in adults over 65 increased from 80% in the interim data, to 85% in the primary analysis (confidence interval: 58% to 95%). Overall, the results were comparable across age groups.

In a key secondary endpoint, the prevention of severe or critical disease and hospitalization, the 100% efficacy in the interim analysis was maintained. There were eight cases of severe COVID-19 in the primary analysis, all of which were in the placebo group.

But if the data speak for themselves, Astrazeneca undoubtedly has fumbled over their presentation – and the presentation of previous trial results – fueling doubt, rather than inspiring confidence in what evidently is a safe and effective vaccine.

Publishing the latest data at 7 a.m. U.K. time on March 25, Cambridge-based Astrazeneca said these results have been presented to the DSMB. The primary analysis is pre-specified in the protocol and will be the basis for a regulatory submission for emergency use authorization to FDA in the coming weeks, the company said.

The primary efficacy analysis included 190 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 from 32,449 trial participants. That is 49 more cases than in the previously announced interim analysis. There are 14 additional possible or probable cases to be adjudicated, so the total number of cases and the point estimate could change slightly.

Participants were randomised on a 2:1 ratio between the vaccine and placebo group. The vaccine was well tolerated, and no safety concerns related to the vaccine were identified.

“The primary analysis is consistent with our previously released interim analysis,” said Mene Pangalos, Astrazeneca’s executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals R&D. “[It] confirms that our COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those aged 65 years and over. We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for emergency use authorization in the US and preparing for the rollout of millions of doses across America.”

The company said it also will submit the primary analysis for peer review publication “in the coming weeks.”

DSMB: No risk for clots

Publication of the interim results was held up while the DSMB conducted a specific additional review, following reports in Europe of thrombotic events, including a few cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), in people who had received the vaccine.

In common with EMA, the DSMB review concluded there was no increase in risk among 21,583 participants who had received at least one dose of the vaccine. A specific search for CVST found no occurrence in the U.S. phase III study.

Pangalos was clear when he discussed the interim data on Monday that the cut-off date was February 17, and that there was more data in hand.

But with use of the vaccine still suspended in some countries in Europe because of concerns about thrombotic events, the company obviously was keen to get the interim data showing no risk was seen in the US phase III trial published as soon as possible.

As an example of the pressure, on March 24, Health Canada joined EMA in updating the label for Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to provide information on the reports of blood clots, and issued guidance for healthcare professionals and vaccine recipients on the potential symptoms to monitor.

Astrazeneca also was looking to the U.S. phase III results to make good a shortage of trial data demonstrating the vaccine is effective in older people. That gap led to a number of countries in Europe to say it should not be administered to people over 65, a decision that was reversed when real world data from the U.K. demonstrated the vaccine was 94% effective in protecting the elderly after a single dose.

In the U.S. study, approximately 20% of participants were over 65, and of these 60% had comorbidities that are likely to result in more severe COVID-19, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and severe obesity.

EU export row

Meanwhile in Europe, the row over manufacturing and supply of Astrazeneca’s vaccine is intensifying, with EU leaders due to discuss export controls on March 25.

In the lead up to this meeting, on March 24 Astrazeneca was accused of readying a stockpile of the vaccine for export at a plant in Anagni, Italy owned by Catalent Inc.

In a statement, Astrazeneca said no exports were “currently planned” other than to countries that are being supplied with the vaccine through the COVAX global access initiative. Of 29 million doses at the plant, 13 million are awaiting quality control release to be dispatched to COVAX as part of its commitment to low-income countries, Astrazeneca said. The vaccine was made outside the EU and brought to the Anagni plant to be filled into vials.

The other 16 million doses waiting for quality control release are to be dispatched to Europe. Approximately 10 million doses will be delivered to EU countries during the last week of March, with the balance to be delivered in April, as and when the doses are approved for release after quality control.

In the face of so much bad publicity and with vaccine hesitancy on the rise, it remains to be seen how quickly these doses will be used.