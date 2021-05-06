The FDA’s Arthritis Advisory Committee (AAC) panelists groped through cloudy data while complaining about the design of the phase III trial for Chemocentryx Inc.’s avacopan, and after going overtime ended up without consensus.

Briefing documents ahead of the meeting darkened what had been a fairly bright picture for the complement C5a receptor inhibitor for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, but Wall Street held out hope. Wainwright analyst Edward White opined in a May 5 report that the adcom’s outcome “could still be positive,” and a May 4 dispatch from Canaccord Genuity’s Michelle Gilson said the briefing docs “miss[ed] the big picture.”

Panelists voted on three questions. First: “Do the efficacy data support approval of avacopan for the treatment of adult patients with AAV (granulomatosis with polyangiitis [GPA] and microscopic polyangiitis [MPA])? GPA and MPA are the most common subtypes of ANCA vasculitis. The vote was 9-9.

John Sperati from the nephrology division at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine said that while the “data suggest avacopan may mildly reduce steroid exposure,” it was “rather unclear the extent to which avacopan is providing the benefit” vs. low-dose steroids. “In the end, given the charge to us from the FDA for a single study submitted for approval, I did not believe the data were sufficiently very persuasive, from a statistical perspective,” he said. Professor of biostatistics Susanne May from the clinical trials center at the University of Washington in Seattle, however, voted yes, allowing that the data “maybe just barely” met the criteria of substantial evidence for efficacy.

The second question was, “Is the safety profile of avacopan adequate to support approval of avacopan for the treatment of adult patients with AAV (GPA and MPA)?” Members voted 10-8 in favor of safety.

Balloters’ third question was, “Is the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of avacopan at the proposed dose of 30 mg twice daily for the treatment of adult patients with AAV (GPA and MPA)?” They voted 10-8 in favor.

Assigned orphan drug status with July 7 as its PDUFA date, avacopan garnered questions in the briefing docs related to the clinical program backing the application. Regulators were skeptical about “multiple variables, such as removing standard-of-care glucocorticoids and replacing it with avacopan,” as well as the endpoint of Birmingham Vasculitis Activity Score (BVAS) used in the phase III Advocate trial and other matters. The San Carlos, Calif.-based firm’s shares (NASDAQ:CCXI) were struck hard by the reaction to the briefing documents, and trading was halted while the panel deliberated.

ANCA vasculitis, fatal if not treated, is a systemic disease in which overactivation of the complement pathway boosts neutrophils, leading to inflammation and destruction of small blood vessels. The upshot: organ damage and failure, with the kidney as the major target. Therapy today consists of courses of nonspecific immunosuppressants (cyclophosphamide or Rituxan), combined with high-dose corticosteroids for prolonged periods, which means significant risk, including the prospect of death from infection.

The global randomized, double-blind, active-controlled, double-dummied Advocate effort enrolled 331 patients with ANCA vasculitis in 20 countries. Eligible study subjects were randomized to get avacopan plus either Rituxan (rituximab, Roche Holding AG/Biogen Inc.) or cyclophosphamide (followed by azathioprine/mycophenolate) or prednisone plus either Rituxan or cyclophosphamide (followed by azathioprine/mycophenolate). The treatment period was 52 weeks. Meeting both of its primary endpoints, Advocate showed disease remission at 26 weeks (noninferior to standard of care) and sustained remission at 52 weeks (superior to standard of care), as assessed by BVAS. Committee members were puzzled, though, by differing BVAS numbers from investigators vs. the adjudication committee.

Suzette Peng from the FDA noted ahead of the AAC meeting that, “in presubmission communications, [the agency] stated that a noninferiority comparison would not be sufficient to show that avacopan can replace glucocorticoids, as it would be difficult to establish whether avacopan is effective or whether Rituxan or cyclophosphamide was the primary driver of efficacy in both treatment arms,” she said.

Regulators also brought up concerns about the ability to adequately justify an acceptable noninferiority margin, advising that the pivotal trial needs to show consistent superiority of avacopan over the comparator arm. The agency found uncertain the clinical relevance of the differences in the nominal glucocorticoid doses between the prednisone and avacopan arms, and pointed to potential drug-drug interaction between avacopan and glucocorticoids. Another confounding factor: 86% of subjects on the investigational drug used non-study supplied glucocorticoids over the study’s first 26 weeks. While the mean cumulative glucocorticoid dose per patient over the period was lower (1,072.9 mg) in the avacopan-treated patients compared to the mean cumulative dose in the prednisone-treated patients (3,192.5 mg), the noninferiority assessment is not a comparison of avacopan vs. prednisone, but instead avacopan plus lower-dose glucocorticoids vs. higher-dose glucocorticoids, the FDA said, adding that support for treatment benefit from the secondary endpoints was “limited.”

Liver-associated adverse events (AEs) came under scrutiny, too. The phase III safety database showed that there were more liver-associated AEs in the avacopan arm – 22 patients in the avacopan arm compared to 19 patients in the prednisone arm experienced an AE related to hepatic abnormalities. More patients in the avacopan arm experienced serious AEs of elevated liver tests as well. One patient, a 62-year-old woman, had elevated transaminases that reached the Hy’s Law threshold four months after starting avacopan, but she was also taking simvastatin, which made the analysis challenging.

Canaccord’s Gilson said that the FDA in briefing docs “appeared to gloss over some of the important benefits of avacopan, including its effect on kidney, glucocorticoid toxicity index, and quality of life. However, we point to the FDA's discussion points and questions to support our view that this adcom will be focused on approvability of avacopan based on the Advocate data and labeling considerations.” Chemocentryx, she added, “is well prepared to defend avacopan's profile with data, and support avacopan's benefit, which in our view will ultimately support a positive risk-benefit profile that the committee should recognize.”

Wainwright’s White said the FDA materials ahead of the meeting were “academic in our opinion, and we would hope the 13 adcom meeting members would take a more clinical approach.” The company “appears to have adequate answers to the FDA’s concerns, in our opinion, and we still expect a positive vote from the committee,” he said. Seoyoung Kim, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School/Brigham and Women’s Hospital, seemed to think so, voting yes on the first question. But she, too, held back from a full endorsement. “Even with a new trial I don’t think it would be easy to make a decision,” she said.