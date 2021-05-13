More than 150 U.S. patents could be at stake if the World Trade Organization (WTO) were to adopt an intellectual property (IP) waiver as originally proposed by India and South Africa.

As written, the proposal would waive obligations under the WTO’s Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement with respect to copyrights, patents, industrial designs and undisclosed data, including clinical testing data and trade secrets, for the “prevention, containment and treatment” of COVID-19 until “widespread vaccination is in place globally, and the majority of the world's population has developed immunity.”

The number of U.S. patents that could be impacted grows daily as the USPTO continues to grant more patents for products and methods to prevent, diagnose, contain, trace and treat COVID-19 infections. As of March 12, the agency had published 420 patent applications related to COVID-19.

When the Biden administration changed its stance on the proposal last week, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s announcement suggested to some stakeholders that the administration’s newfound support for a waiver was narrow and would only impact IP related to COVID-19 vaccines.

“The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines,” Tai said May 5, adding that the U.S. would work with sponsors of the waiver to revise the text to make it acceptable to other WTO members.

If the WTO were to agree to a waiver only on vaccine IP, a much smaller number of U.S. patents would be affected. Five of the patents that popped up in a May 13 “COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2” search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database directly reference vaccines, although a few others also may apply to vaccines. The rest of the patents listed cover everything from diagnostics to antibody therapies to community prevention methods to disinfection efforts to workplace design and even internet-based videoconferencing systems. But, arguably, all of them could be framed as IP related to the “prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19.”

It isn’t clear whether the Biden administration is actually limiting its support to a vaccine IP waiver. Tai’s testimony during a May 12 Senate Finance Committee hearing on U.S. trade policies was ambiguous about the scope of the administration’s support. “We know these extraordinary times demand extraordinary leadership and creativity to find solutions that can defeat COVID-19,” she said, adding that the U.S. would “not let intellectual property rights get in the way of saving lives.” She further justified support for a waiver by stressing that COVID-19 was a global crisis.

Slippery slope

Does that mean the administration would waive IP rights for anything else it determines is a crisis, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) asked Tai, reminding her that President Joe Biden has described global climate change as “the existential crisis of our time.” Could climate change then be used as justification to take IP rights, he asked.

“Saving lives is absolutely important,” Tai responded, refusing to acknowledge the waiver was a slippery slope. “As long as there are partners at the WTO who feel so strongly that intellectual property protections are getting in the way of their ability to access vaccines and to save their populations, that is absolutely worth our engaging with.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) wondered aloud what would happen to new malaria vaccines and potential therapies if Alzheimer’s, various cancers and other diseases were considered a global crisis. He asked Tai what assurance companies investing in those spaces have that the government wouldn’t give their IP away.

Tai’s answer increased the uncertainties. “I know how important this issue is. I know what the stakes are,” she told Lankford. But rather than offering assurances, she said, “It’s so important for us to show that the WTO can produce results that are . . . relevant to people’s lives.”

When other senators quizzed her about the message this was sending to investors and companies developing innovative medical products, Tai said, “We collectively have an obligation to help to save the world right now.” She added that the message she wants to give to U.S. biopharma companies is “You can be a hero here.”

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), ranking member of the committee, took a different tack as he challenged Tai’s authority to negotiate a TRIPS waiver without congressional approval. She insisted that, although it was up to Congress to decide whether to join or withdraw from the organization, she had the authority to negotiate at the WTO.

Democrats on the committee welcomed U.S. support of the waiver. Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said it “was the right decision.” The system needs to include both IP “protections and exceptions that promote the common good . . . [and] squash the virus across the world,” he said. In the same breath, he acknowledged that a waiver alone wouldn’t “unlock a vaccination miracle.”

A WTO waiver is far from a done deal. Negotiations on the wording of the waiver could take months, Tai has said. Meanwhile, other high-income WTO members, including Germany, continue to oppose it, citing quality and safety concerns, as well as the impact to innovation. And some question the need for a waiver.

As it is, the least-developed WTO members are exempt from applying substantive TRIPS obligations generally until July 31, a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report pointed out, and they’re exempt from pharmaceutical patent obligations until Jan. 1, 2033.

The TRIPS agreement also allows for compulsory licensing, but sponsors of the waiver have said that process takes too long and is too cumbersome during a pandemic.