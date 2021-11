More efficacy data needed for Levo’s PWS treatment

Compelling testimony from parents who saw life-altering changes in their children who participated in Levo Therapeutics Inc.’s intranasal carbetocin clinical trial wasn’t enough to counter what the FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee saw as a lack of “substantial evidence” to support the drug’s effectiveness in treating hyperphagia associated with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).