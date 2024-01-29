BioWorld - Monday, January 29, 2024
Opto Biosystems develops sensors for monitoring brain activity

Jan. 29, 2024
By Simon Kerton
In its first patenting, Cambridge, U.K.-based Opto Biosystems Ltd. is seeking protection for implantable sensors that may be used in systems to measure chemical, biological, or electrical signals in the central and/or peripheral nervous systems.
