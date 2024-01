Hear here: Lilly’s Akouos gene therapy restores hearing loss in an 11-year-old

The hearing has returned for the first person who has received gene therapy for treating genetic hearing loss in the U.S. Initial results from Akouos Inc.’s phase I/II study showed that within 30 days of receiving AK-OTOF-101, pharmacologic hearing was restored to an 11-year-old who had profound hearing loss from birth.