Treatment with first-generation CAR T cells regularly sent patients to the intensive care unit. Now, investigators are envisioning a future where CAR T treatment could occur on an outpatient basis.

At Sunday’s late-breaking oral session of the 2026 Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA2026), Lei Fan told his audience that the first-in-human data “support further development of LB-2501 as a potential first-in-class, off-the-shelf, single infusion, no lymphodepletion, outpatient use CAR T therapy.” Fan is a professor of hematology at the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University.

LB-2501 (Legend Biotech USA Inc.) is a CD19/CD20 dual-targeting CAR T cell. So far, a total of 12 trial participants with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma have received LB-2501 at two dose levels. At the higher dose, all six patients responded, with five complete responses (CR) and one partial response (PR). Several patients converted from a PR to a CR over time, which is a typical pattern for cell therapies.

‘Very different’ from autologous ex vivo cells

Notably, though adverse events did increase from the first to the second dose level, the highest grade of adverse event so far is grade two, and there has been no neurotoxicity.

The low toxicity to date was a “pleasant surprise,” Legend CEO Ying Huang told BioWorld, “because we thought you might see similar toxicity” to autologous ex vivo CAR T cells, where about 10% of patients experience adverse events of grade three or higher.

Legend’s data follows on the heels of the presentation of updated data for the first-in-human trial of Kelonia Therapeutics Inc.’s KLN-1010, which targets BCMA, at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. There, Australian scientists presented data for 18 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in late May.

At EHA2026, Andrew Spencer reported on the patient during a Thursday oral session. Spencer is professor of hematology at Monash University, head of the Myeloma Research Group and co-director of the Australian Cancer Research Foundation Blood Cancer Therapeutics Center at the Australian Center for Blood Diseases.

Like LB-2501, KLN-1010 led to a 100% response rate and deepening responses over time. And all 14 patients for which data were available had no minimal residual disease (MRD) detectable a month after treatment.

Spencer told the audience that “there is some obvious concern that with in vivo therapy because of the immunological diversity of patients, that [there] may be unsuccessful generation and expansion of CAR T. And what we attempted to demonstrate was that heterogeneity in the patients that we've studied so far.”

In 13 patients for whom data has been analyzed, “the generation of CAR T was consistent across all three dose levels despite … variations in baseline lymphocyte phenotypes. [CAR T-cell expansion] has occurred in a heterogeneous, immunologically speaking, population of patients at study entry.”

Spencer also stressed the low toxicity seen with in vivo CAR T treatments to date, though he acknowledged in response to an audience question that “we were all very conscious that it was very novel, very new. And so we really attempted, in collaboration with Kelonia, to pick patients that weren't really in dire straits in terms of tumor burden. So I think we need to reflect on that fact that this population, whilst they've satisfied all the criteria for inclusion, were not patients with large tumor burden and underlying organ dysfunction.”

Still, the bottom line is that “we're not seeing the same level of immunological issues that we see with ex vivo CAR T. I think it's somewhat dangerous to compare across these products. They're very, very different. And … I've seen some data from some other studies sort of recapitulating the picture that we're seeing here. So I don't understand why there is a difference, but I think that clearly, based on limited numbers, it's a difference.”

LB-2501 is the first of Legend’s in vivo programs to report clinical data. For each of its three in vivo programs, the company has an ex vivo counterpart. In the case of LB-2501, that counterpart is LB-2303, an allogeneic γδ CAR T cell with the same CD19/CD20 dual target.

For now, the company is developing in vivo, ex vivo allogeneic, and ex vivo autologous programs in parallel. “We continue to refine the manufacturing protocol for [approved autologous CAR T cell] Carvykti, so hopefully we can improve the end-to-end time, improve the yield, improve the success rate. We're not saying that autologous CAR T is completely out,” Huang said.

“But about four years ago, we also initiated the research in in vivo CAR T in our New Jersey-based U.S. research lab.” Legend dosed its first trial participant with an in vivo CAR T in 2025, and early results are promising. “So I think going forward, we probably will pivot to in vivo CAR T by spending our resources and research effort mostly in in vivo CAR T.”

All six participants continued to respond to the therapy at data cut-off. With a median follow-up of 2.2 months and a maximum of almost four months, it is too early to know how durable responses will turn out to be. But Huang was optimistic.

“I don't think there's any reason to believe in vivo CAR T won't be as durable” as an ex vivo autologous one, Huang said. In fact, “there's a hypothesis saying that because you're generating T cells in situ, so you might end up with a higher percentage of the so-called central memory type T cells,” which would be expected to lead to greater durability.

The LB-2501 data had drawn approving comments from analysts when EHA late-breaking abstracts were released on June 2, with RBC Capital Markets’ Leonid Timashev writing that they were “exciting both for their clinical value of the product, and strategically, because it puts forth a credible second act for [Legend Biotech] beyond Carvykti,” the company’s approved BCMA-targeting CAR T. Timashev wrote that “while still early in a crowded space, we think this provides visibility to a potential $1B+ opportunity for [Legend], and validates their ongoing in vivo programs.” Legend’s stock (NASDAQ:LEGN) climbed 42% to close June 2 at $36.28.

There are several advantages to in vivo CAR T cells. Huang said that “First of all, you don't have to do bespoke batch production for each individual patient. … Secondly, now we can actually start batch production for lentivector. And, hopefully, with commercial scale, you'll be able to reduce the cost of manufacturing significantly.” If such cost savings are passed along to patients, all those things have the potential to increase access to CAR T-cell therapies.

The method is also simpler, which makes it more accessible. While there are relatively few specialized centers that are able to produce autologous ex vivo T cells, infusion of a vector is a much simpler proposition.

And it is much faster than the production of ex vivo cells. Spencer said that in the KLN-1010 trial, “median time from consenting to treatment with KLN-1010 was 13 days. One can anticipate that in a non-trial context, this time frame would be much shorter because of the … improved logistics.”

Both Huang and Spencer pointed out that the ability to skip lymphodepletion makes the treatment much more tolerable, and reduces immune-related risks such as severe infection.

Patients, Huang said, “don't have to go through the apheresis, the collection of the blood cells. They don't have to wait for one month. They don't have to go through this terrible chemotherapy for three days. So that's another very important advantage for in vivo CAR T.”