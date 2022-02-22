An international study led by scientists at the Free University of Brussels (FUB) in Belgium has shown that Wnt ligand signaling specificity is adjustable and may represent a means of treating CNS disorders by normalizing blood-brain barrier (BBB) function.

The researchers have also engineered an experimental BBB-focused intervention strategy with potential as disease-modifying or secondary prevention in neurological pathologies, including multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease, they reported in the February 18, 2022, edition of Science.

"One of the most fascinating aspects of this study is the level of specificity with which pathological brain vessels respond to this experimental treatment," said lead researcher Benoit Vanhollebeke, a professor and WELBIO Investigator in the ULB Neuroscience Institute at FUB.

The BBB highly selectively restricts the access of pathogens and large molecules into the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), while maintaining the homeostasis of neurovascular microenvironments.

These homeostatic microenvironments are disrupted in many CNS disorders, leading to excessive uptake of fluids, molecules and cells altering the neuronal milieu and exacerbating disease outcome, hence the need for therapies to restore BBB function.

Therapeutic strategies

One appealing therapeutic strategy is to repair the dysfunctional BBB by using the molecules that endogenously control its formation during embryogenesis, with such an approach being most likely to restore physiological function.

Moreover, by focusing on the upstream regulators of BBB development, the likelihood of a productive repair process increases.

"Wnt7a/b are among the earliest and best characterized BBB-inducing signals and therefore prime candidates for BBB-repairing agents," noted Vanhollebeke.

Nonetheless, safe therapeutic use of Wnt ligands such as Wnt7a is unlikely, because of their Frizzled (Fz) signaling activities and widespread expression of Fz receptors across cells and tissues.

However, at the BBB, Wnt7a/b ligands signal via an atypical receptor complex containing the adhesion G protein-coupled receptor Gpr124 and the anchored glycoprotein Reck.

"We reasoned that this receptor complex, rather than Fz receptors per se, could be used to achieve BBB repair with adequate specificity," said Vanhollebecke.

Wnt ligands have a conserved two-domain structure, with each domain making one functionally important contact with Fz receptors.

Importantly, Vanhollebeke and his team discovered that hemisected Wnt7a lacking the C-terminal domain and its embedded Fz site retained partial but selective activity at the Gpr124/Reck-containing receptor complexes of the BBB.

"This specificity strongly suggests that Gpr124/Reck changes the modalities of Fz-Wnt interactions, and that Wnt7a/b can be used as scaffolds to achieve Gpr124/ Reck-specific agonism," said Vanhollebeke.

Using large-scale mutagenesis, the researchers identified a class of highly specific and active Gpr124/Reck agonists differing from Wnt7a by a single surface-exposed residue.

Mechanistically, the selectivity of the uncovered agonists was shown to result from their strict dependency on Reck and Gpr124 for Fz binding and activation.

Unlike the wild-type Wnt7a ligand, Gpr124/Reck agonists were demonstrated to be well tolerated in vivo.

Furthermore, Gpr124/Reck agonists exhibited therapeutic efficacy in mouse models of brain tumors and ischemic stroke, whereby long-lasting BBB normalization was achieved through a single intravenous gene delivery.

By restoring endothelial Wnt signaling, Gpr124/Reck agonists were also shown to normalize BBB by affecting both transcellular and paracellular permeability pathways.

Collectively, these findings reveal that the signaling specificity of Wnt ligands is adjustable and provides a means to treat CNS neurological disorders by normalizing BBB function.

Such BBB-focused intervention strategies have considerable potential as disease-modifying or secondary preventive treatments in diverse CNS pathologies.

To build on their research work, Vanhollebecke and his team now intend to explore other experimental models of brain pathologies that could potentially benefit from their approach.

They have also created a spin-off company called NeuVasQ Biotechnologies that, supported by a consortium of public and private investors, aims to bring this type of neurovascular treatment to the clinic.

Said Vanhollebecke, "we have designed a new class of molecules that are able to reach their therapeutic target efficiently, while remaining completely inert for healthy vessels and other tissues of the body."